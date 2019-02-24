Oscars 2019: Nominees’ gift bag includes Rs 9.5 lakh axe-throwing experience

It seems that axe-throwing is the latest gaming trend that is sweeping the US. The experiential sport will even get the VIP treatment at the 2019 Oscars, with a $13,500 (Rs 9.5 lakh) gift certificate from Kick Axe Brooklyn, which is New York City’s first axe-throwing bar.

It is one of the many pricey gift offerings in the in-suite Oscar gift bag for the elite crop of nominees, presenters and attendees residing at the Four Seasons Los Angeles Beverly Hills for the ceremony, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Celebrities will receive an open invitation to visit the East Coast thrill-seeking establishment and the package also includes an open bar and one-on-one training with experts.

The invitation awaits names such as Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Viggo Mortenson, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy among others.

Speaking about it to The Hollywood Reporter, Kick Axe founder and owner Ginger Flesher-Sonnier said, "It allows for stress relief and that combination is perfect for relaxation--to let loose, enjoy yourself, and even get a little exercise."

The sport has already attracted stars such as Oscar winner Holly Hunter, and actors Karen Gillan, Jack Falahee, and Christine Baranski.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 15:36 IST