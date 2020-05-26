e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Pamela Anderson says she didn’t like Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch film: ‘Let bad TV be bad TV’

Pamela Anderson says she didn’t like Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch film: ‘Let bad TV be bad TV’

Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson has said that she didn’t like the film version of the popular television show, which featured Priyanka Chopra.

hollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 14:09 IST
Press Trust of India
The Baywatch film opened to dismal reviews.
Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson has admitted that she "didn't like" the film adaptation of her popular 1990s TV series. The actor played CJ Parker in the hit TV show, about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California and Hawaii. The film version featured Priyanka Chopra as the villain.

Anderson, who had a cameo appearance along with former Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff in the 2017 movie, made the revelation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

 

"I didn't like it," she said when asked about the big screen adaptation, fronted by Dwayne Johnson. "Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it," she added.

The 52-year-old actor-model also said the filmmakers went overboard with the budget. "$65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like $500,000 – you have the same explosions, the same sequences of water. That's the fun part; being creative," she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on working in Hollywood: ‘I had to figure it out, walk into rooms, introduce myself’

Baywatch, the film, also featured Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, who played Anderson's character. The movie was a box office hit, but received unfavourable reviews from critics.

