Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic, Parineeti Chopra call it their 'best photo'

Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic, Parineeti Chopra call it their ‘best photo’

Actor Priyanka Chopra honoured her parents on the occasion of Memorial Day with a throwback picture. See it here.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra's parents served in the army.
Priyanka Chopra’s parents served in the army.
         

On the occasion of Memorial Day, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her parents in their army uniforms. Memorial Day is an American holiday for honouring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, who served in the Indian army. She wrote in the caption, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.”

 

Priyanka’s post has been ‘liked’ over 1.3 million times. Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra commented, “Badi Mumma and Bade Papa’s best photo!” Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote in the comments, “What a handsome couple.” Comedian Russell Peters wrote, “My family too!” Priyanka’s dad died in 2013, and the actor has often spoken about the bond she shared with him.

In a recent interview to UK’s Tatler magazine, Priyanka had said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

The actor has been making waves in Hollywood, where she has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling lined up, in addition to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film and Matrix 4.

