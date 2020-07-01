e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids: ‘Family forever’

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares sweet selfie with Vin Diesel’s kids: ‘Family forever’

The late actor Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, has shared a selfie with Vin Diesel’s three kids.

hollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Paul Walker died when Meadow was 15.
Paul Walker died when Meadow was 15.
         

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, has shared a picture with the children of his dad’s co-star, Vin Diesel. For her caption, she used an oft-repeated refrain from the film: “Family forever.”

Meadow shared the selfie, which also includes Diesel’s three children -- Pauline (who was named after Walker), 5, and Similce, 12, and son Vincent, 10 -- on Tuesday. The post has received close to 200000 ‘likes’.

 

View this post on Instagram

family, forever

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Meadow and her ‘uncle Vin’ share a close bond. On her birthday, the actor had shared a picture of her and Pauline, captioned, “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15. On Walker’s birthday in 2019, Diesel had written in an Instagram post, “Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change … from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud.”

Also read: Vin Diesel’s new Fast & Furious 9 set pic hints at Paul Walker’s resurrection. See here

The ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious saga, which was due out this summer season, has been delayed to 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid-19 facility
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
LIVE: China reports three new Covid-19 cases, no fatality
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In