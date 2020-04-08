Paul Walker’s daughter shares adorable throwback video of late father: ‘I never thought I’d share this’

hollywood

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow on Wednesday shared an adorable never-before-seen video of her late father, where a younger version of her is seen surprising the actor on his birthday. The 21-year-old shared the footage on Instagram and wrote: “I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe.”

The short clip began with a shout of “Hi!” from Meadow at her dad. Paul leaving all surprised falls back into the bed in laughter, clutching his heart and saying: “What? You just scared the hell out of me” Meanwhile, Meadow shouts “Happy birthday!” and Paul draws his daughter for a big hug.

Meadow occasionally takes up to her social media account to post pictures and videos with the ‘Fast and the Furious’ actor.

More than six years after Paul was killed in a car accident, the actor’s legacy continues to live, thanks to the Paul Walker Foundation and Reach Out WorldWide.