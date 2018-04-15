 Radhika Apte to work with Castle star Stana Katic in new WWII movie | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Radhika Apte to work with Castle star Stana Katic in new WWII movie

Radhika Apte has signed her first international project. She will be seen with Castle alum Stana Katic in a World War II drama.

Radhika Apte will work with Stana Katic in her first international project.
Radhika Apte will soon begin work on her first international project. She will play a spy in an untitled World War II drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas. She will feature in the film based on real-life spies in the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s “secret army”, Deadline reported.

Radhika took to Twitter to confirm the news and captioned the post as “Next project”.

The actor will play Noor Inayat Khan, a pacifist of Indian descent who was the first female wireless operator.

The movie revolves around British intelligence officer Vera Atkins, played by Castle alum, Katic, and the two women she sends into France as spies, Khan (Apte) and Virginia Hall (Thomas).

How these women form a sisterhood while struggling with the missions entrusted with to change the course of war is the story of the movie.

Lydia Dean Pilcher (Queen of Katwe) will direct and produce the film.

Thomas wrote the screenplay and is also attached as producer.

Linus Roache and Rossif Sutherland also star.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin this spring.

