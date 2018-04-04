Read Chris Evans’ message for young Avengers fan who lost his battle to cancer

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Evans has reached out to the family of a young fan who died after a long battle with cancer.

“Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian,” Evans tweeted.

The news of Damon’s death was shared on Twitter by his father Brian Billeck, who said his son was “true embodiment of Captain America”.

Damon had the kind of strength I only pretend to have on screen. He was a true warrior. Brave, selfless, compassionate, and proud. I feel so grateful for his friendship. Sending all my love to you and your family, Brian. https://t.co/9vcPm2wY3c — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 3, 2018

“Agent Damon is Down!” (Line from Avengers) Damon would love it. Damon lost his battle with Cancer at 11:26am. Thank you for the Love, prayers & support everyone! Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. Damon was the TRUE embodiment of Captain America,” Brian had tweeted.

On their GoFundMe page, Brian wrote that “Captain America” star regularly messaged Damon privately to check in on his progress, as well as sending him well-wishes publicly on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more