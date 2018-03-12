 Ready Player One first reactions are in: ‘The most astonishing thing Steven Spielberg’s ever done’ | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Ready Player One first reactions are in: ‘The most astonishing thing Steven Spielberg’s ever done’

Euphoric first reactions from the screening are emerging online after the premiere screening of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, with some calling it the ‘most astonishing thing he has ever done’.

hollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2018 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Tye Sheridan in a still from Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.
Tye Sheridan in a still from Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

The world premiere screening of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One ended with a standing ovation. The screening took place at the ongoing South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, ahead of the film’s late March release worldwide. Euphoric first reactions from the screening began emerging online.

Ready Player One is based on Ernest Cline’s science-fiction bestseller of the same name, which is about a future world where people spend most of their lives inside a virtual reality world. When the creator of the world disappears, he leaves behind several clues which will lead one lucky player to take over his empire.

The film’s two trailers were packed to the brim with pop-culture references, with everyone from the Iron Giant to the DeLorean and other ‘80s staples making cameos.

Here are some reactions coming out of SXSW:

Ready Player One is Spielberg’s return to the genre with which he is most synonymous. It comes mere months after The Post, which the legendary director made during the lengthy post-production work for Ready Player One.

The film stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, TJ Miller and Ben Mendelsohn. Warner Bros is not imposing any embargos on reviews, which suggest confidence in the film.

