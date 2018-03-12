Ready Player One first reactions are in: ‘The most astonishing thing Steven Spielberg’s ever done’

The world premiere screening of Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One ended with a standing ovation. The screening took place at the ongoing South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, ahead of the film’s late March release worldwide. Euphoric first reactions from the screening began emerging online.

Ready Player One is based on Ernest Cline’s science-fiction bestseller of the same name, which is about a future world where people spend most of their lives inside a virtual reality world. When the creator of the world disappears, he leaves behind several clues which will lead one lucky player to take over his empire.

The film’s two trailers were packed to the brim with pop-culture references, with everyone from the Iron Giant to the DeLorean and other ‘80s staples making cameos.

Here are some reactions coming out of SXSW:

So yeah, I LOVED Ready Player One. It’s perhaps the geekiest movie ever made. So so so happy right now! — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

READY PLAYER ONE feels like Spielberg watched a ton of Luc Besson movies and decided to outdo them. In terms of pure spectacle, it’s the most astonishing thing he’s done. Never underestimate Steve. #SXSW — erickohn (@erickohn) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One is a whole lot of fun. Those who are stuck in pre-release hate mode better prepare to be disappointed. #sxsw — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) March 12, 2018

Well everyone relax, Ready Player One will indeed be the biggest thing in the world — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) March 12, 2018

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Steven Spielberg. It’s got the references, the ferocious effects and the great ‘80s soundtrack, sure, but also the charm, the heart, the humor and a fantastic Alan Silvestri score. I loved it & so did this #SXSW crowd. Be excited for it! pic.twitter.com/xwPOGwXDxd — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One: Legit great. This is why we love movies...why we need pop culture. Major Spielberg — Sean Cordy (@sean_cordy) March 12, 2018

STANDING OVATION at the end of #ReadyPlayerOne — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) March 12, 2018

Guess WB is confident in Spielberg and Ready Player One if people are allowed to post their reviews in the morning. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One is Spielberg’s return to the genre with which he is most synonymous. It comes mere months after The Post, which the legendary director made during the lengthy post-production work for Ready Player One.

The film stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, TJ Miller and Ben Mendelsohn. Warner Bros is not imposing any embargos on reviews, which suggest confidence in the film.

