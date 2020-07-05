e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Reddit spotted Batman in the very first scene of Joker. Did you catch it?

Reddit spotted Batman in the very first scene of Joker. Did you catch it?

Reddit user Valconix1 spotted a subtle Batman reference in the opening scene of Todd Phillips’ Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

hollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Joker.
If a subtle detail spotted by a Reddit user in the opening scene Todd Phillips’ Joker is intentional, it might be one of the most clever movie Easter eggs in recent times. The user posted an image of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) sitting at his vanity table, with a familiar image in the background.

The shape of the cowl of Joker’s arch-nemesis Batman seems to form in the reflection in Arthur’s mirror, with a light and a sign forming the eyes, and a hanging sign forming the ears. Interestingly, Bruce Wayne makes an appearance later in Joker, as a young boy, when Arthur goes to meet Thomas Wayne.

A Reddit user spotted the image of Batman behind Arthur Fleck in the opening scene of Joker.
Even as Redditors are losing their minds over this detail, it appears to be a complete coincidence. In an interview with Collider last year, Philips had said, “I don’t do Easter eggs. Any Easter eggs anybody finds is a mistake. I don’t understand.” He claimed that any subtle references were the work of the ‘art department sneaking something in that would make me crazy if I knew about it’.

Phoenix won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Joker and is likely to reprise the role in a sequel. While no official announcement has been made about the follow-up to the 2019 drama, Phillips told The LA Times last year that he was open to directing a sequel, on the condition that it has some ‘thematic resonance’.

“It couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime.’ It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting,” he had said.

India signs 5 pacts for developing educational infra in Afghanistan
Police explore caste angle in probe against Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey
7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at factory in UP's Modi Nagar
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
J&K LG prays for peace, progress, performs pratham aarti at Amarnath shrine
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Italian Marines case ruling won't affect India's rights in exclusive economic zone
Music mafia in Bollywood? After Sonu Nigam, singer Abhijeet goes on record
