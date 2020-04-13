Rita Ora and other celebs sign up to be NHS volunteers

hollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:00 IST

Various governments all over the world have called upon hundreds of retired or ex-doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to return to the NHS. Among this hallowed panoply of willing volunteers are many well-known celebrities, who have either resumed their former healthcare jobs from their position in the spotlight, or have upped their workload to provide all the assistance they could offer.

Singer Rita Ora and her sister Elena are among those, who have offered to help support elderly through the coronavirus pandemic and will be assisting with deliveries and reaching out to speak to lonely members of society during this time of social distancing. Rita has praised her ‘heroic’ mum Vera for inspiring her to become an NHS volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another celebrity to volunteer is former Love Island star Malin Andersson who decided to return to her job as a carer, as she explained last week on Twitter, “I can’t sit at home on my own anymore knowing I have training within the sector. My heart hurts for them, and if I can give something more then what I’m doing - then I am satisfied.”

A couple of days later, Malin updated her followers to say she’d completed her first shift. “My heart feels full. So so full,” she wrote on Twitter.

Another well-known volunteer is British doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh, who specialises in paediatric emergency medicine, has continued his practise during the pandemic.

As he put it on Twitter following one programme recording: “TV job done... now off to the day job! I get a lot of stick for working in the media. Sometimes it’s quite hurtful. But I’m beyond proud to still be working alongside my AWESOME NHS colleagues. We are so lucky to have these people looking after us. So thank you!”

Inspiring no?