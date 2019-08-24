Robert Downey Jr, now Disney’s biggest star, says he once got arrested in Disneyland for smoking pot

hollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:25 IST

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr joked about getting arrested at Disneyland when he took the stage to accept his Disney Legends award at D23 Expo in California on Friday. “Here’s a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place -- within moments of being arrested,” he said as he got on the stage to accept the honour.

“I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing centre, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I’ve been sitting on that shame for a while and I’m just going to release it here tonight,” added the actor. Downey is one of the biggest Marvel Studios star, which is owned by Disney.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. strikes a pose during his handprint ceremony. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

As the fans gathered together to attend the ceremony laughed, Downey Jr said: “I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license.”

“And I don’t want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable,” he added.

After making everyone laugh, Downey Jr got serious, and thanked everyone he has worked with over the past at Disney and his fans for appreciating his performance.

Downey is among this year’s class of inductees, along with the likes of Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, Hans Zimmer and more. The ceremony was held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 12:25 IST