Amid Spider-Man’s exit from MCU, Tom Holland goes hiking with Robert Downey Jr

hollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:53 IST

“We did it Mr Stark,” wrote Tom Holland as he completed yet another task with Robert Downey Jr. Fan favourite Spider-Man has been in the midst of a Disney-Sony shakedown with his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe looking imminent. In the middle of it all came Tom Holland’s latest Instagram post with his onscreen mentor.

The 23-year-old actor shared photos of him and Robert, 54, hiking together. The two also posed with action figurines of their Avengers characters – Spider-Man and Iron Man. Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker’s best friend, commented, “Thanks for telling me.”

On Wednesday, Holland’s father tweeted, “Save Spider-Man” amid the stand-off between Sony and Marvel’s owner Disney. Fans have been protesting the move, asking for the web-slinger to be retained in the Avengers pantheon.

Robert also made the announcement that the team behind NASA’s InSight lander has named a Martian rock after the band: ‘Rolling Stones Rock’. He made the announcement at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium before the iconic band took the stage. Backstage before making the announcement, Downey said, “Cross-pollinating science and a legendary rock band is always a good thing…”

The two studios have been sharing the brand Spider-Man across a plethora of films since 2015. As part of the previous agreement, Marvel had also been acting as producer of the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland. Both films were blockbusters.

However, Disney and Sony recently broke the deal as they are “unable” to reach new terms for funding of future movies, reports “usatoday.com”.

According to Deadline, Marvel president Kevin Feige, who served as creative lead in the two latest films of the franchise -- Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, will not have the same role in the two movies reportedly in the works, unless an agreement is reached.

The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood — were delighted with the news and commented, “What a wonderful way to celebrate the ‘Stones No Filter’ tour arriving in Pasadena. This is definitely a milestone in our long and eventful history. A huge thank you to everyone at NASA for making it happen.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 12:51 IST