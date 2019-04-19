Robert Downey Jr says last 8 minutes of Avengers Endgame are the greatest in MCU’s history

While it isn’t all that unexpected to hear actors speak highly of their work (unless it’s Channing Tatum talking about GI: Joe), but Robert Downey Jr’s recent statement on Avengers: Endgame sure does put a smile on our face, as Thanos would say.

Downey Jr was speaking to the Upcoming, and here’s what he said: “The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted.”

By saying ‘everyone’s involved’, does Downey Jr mean that everyone’s involved in taking down Thanos? Or Thanos already been defeated and the Avengers are interacting with each other, perhaps saying their goodbyes?

Similar things were said about the Avengers: Infinity War ending, in which half the universe’s population is reduced to dust after Thanos snaps his fingers. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that they shot multiple endings this time around, so as to keep the secrets safe. Actor Mark Ruffalo told E! News that he shot five different endings. “I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn’t even get a whole script of this movie. I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it. He [pointing to Chris Evans] gets married in this!” he said.

The Russos recently revealed that Downey Jr and maybe Chris Evans were the only two actors to have read the entire script. “(Downey Jr) was probably the only one to actually read the entire script,” Joe Russo told Rotten Tomatoes. “I think Benedict (Cumberbatch) got the script that included his scenes only. Evans might have read the whole script.”

The Russos have said they do this primarily to help the actors during press interviews, so that they don’t reveal spoilers by mistake. Anthony Russo said, “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

He said that this is certainly a more difficult way to work, “but we do believe it’s worth it because the payoff is a special experience in the movie theatre for all the audiences.”

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

