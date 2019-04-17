Your Avengers Endgame theory was right, new footage reveals edited out character

A new Avengers: Endgame TV spot has corroborated a theory which claimed that one shot in the trailer had been tampered with. The new TV spot reveals a character was indeed edited out, and it’s none other than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts.

The spot also reveals new glimpses from the film, such as a quick interaction between Hawkeye and Black Widow, and War Machine and Ant-Man. We also see glimpses of Clint Barton, perhaps as his Ronin alter ego, fighting a foe in Japan.

The spot ends with Captain America’s rallying cry, “You know your teams, you know your missions,” and then shows War Machine scaring Scott Lang by landing right next to him. “What’s up, regular-sized man?” he asks, as Scott clutches his chest.

But the highlight is the quick shot of Pepper, in the foreground, surrounded by Steve Rogers, Rhodey and Natasha. “They edited out someone between Steve and Rhodey,” a fan had tweeted, alongside a picture in which the gap had been highlighted. Several fans had correctly guessed that the first trailer for the film had edited out a character from this shot, and had even offered suggestions for who it might be. The most popular choices were Captain Marvel and Loki.

Another shot, which showed the Avengers marching in a straight line at the headquarters, was in a later trailer revealed to be entirely different as well. This was the one which revealed the characters’ new tactical suits, which several fans have guessed are the ones they’ll wear in the Quantum Realm.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have admitted that editing trailers and other marketing material to protect details. “We talked about all scales of marketing,” Joe told Empire recently. “The thing that’s most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative. When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11am on the day it opened…it so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience.”

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for an April 26 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

