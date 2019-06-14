Robert Downey Jr wishes ‘America’s a$$’ Chris Evans on birthday, says ‘I owe you a kiss on the cheek’

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are bantering on Twitter, about the Captain America actor’s birthday. Downey Jr took to the social media site to wish Evans a happy birthday on June 13, and wrote, “Happy birthday to America’s ass. The world’s a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek!”

Evans replied simply with a crown and a blue heart emoji. While Downey Jr’s tweet was ‘liked’ over 600,000 times while Evans’ response has received close to 180,000 likes. Mark Ruffalo also took to Twitter to wish Evans a happy birthday, and shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two of them on set. “Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!”

👑💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans 🥳🎂 Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

Downey Jr was making a joke about a line of dialogue his character, Tony Stark says in Endgame. During the time heist sequence in New York City, when Stark, Scott Lang and Steve Rogers are attempting to steal the tesseract, Scott, taking a good look at Captain America from the past, says, “That’s America’s ass.”

In a later scene, when present Captain America beats past Captain America in a fight, he observes his own butt, and says, “That is America’s ass.” Downey Jr added a GIF of this scene in his tweet. Several Marvel fans reacted with their own GIFs to the exchange. One of them shared a fan-made image of Steve and Tony recreating the iconic Jack and Rose pose from Titanic. You can check out some reactions here.

Evans thanked his fans for the birthday wishes in a tweet. He wrote, “Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! Some of them are really cracking me up!”

Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! Some of them are really cracking me up! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is the second-highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, approximately $50 million short of beating Avatar’s all-time record. Industry experts believe that the milestone will remain unbeaten, ‘barring a miracle or a re-release’.

