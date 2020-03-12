e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck for covering up for Harvey Weinstein: 'Must be wearying playing a superhero instead of being one'

Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck for covering up for Harvey Weinstein: 'Must be wearying playing a superhero instead of being one'

Rose McGowan has slammed Ben Affleck for allegedly covering up for Harvey Weinstein. “It must be so wearying playing a superhero instead of being one,” she wrote.

hollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ben Affleck arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.
Ben Affleck arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.(REUTERS)
         

A day after it was revealed that she was on the same ‘red flag list’ of names compiled by Harvey Weinstein as actor Ben Affleck, accusor Rose McGowan has called him names on Twitter. “It must be so wearying playing a superhero instead of being one,” she wrote.

McGowan wrote that Affleck was in a position to make a difference over the years, but chose to stay silent. The actors worked together on the 1998 film Phantoms. She continued, “PS Ben, you were a f**king prick when we did Phantoms. An entitled, elitist, f**king miserable, bro ass punk. But worse, you were part of the cover up of my rape. Come clean. I was there. I know. So do you.”

According to journalist Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, McGowan said she was raped by Weinstein during the production of Phantoms, and confided in Affleck, who said, “God damn it, I told him to stop doing this.” According to Vox, Affleck’s name also cropped up among the hundreds who were accused of misconduct. Two women have accused him of groping them.

Offering advice to Affleck, she wrote, “Here’s what I think you should do- stop the PR machine and just... be real. We all know. Think back on what probably happened to you, decide if you have it in you to be a multi-millionaire that helps break a system by just telling the truth. It will set you free and inspire others. Hollywood is a sickness that you can cure. The public can handle the reality. Ben I know you are a corporate entity, but trust me if you ever do decide to be an irl hero, your stock in being human will go up. We don’t have time for f**kery. Now, go write an open letter to atone to all of us who weren’t worth you considering human, you know, girls. Pretend it’s a 9th step. Tell the truth. ”

 

According to Variety, 'The Red Flag List' was unearthed in the unsealed court papers on Tuesday. Around 70 names are on the list including Affleck and Annabella Sciorra. This is in addition to the name of the accusers McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony, and Rowena Chiu.

The names of Weinstein's former assistant Irwin Reiter, Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum, and producers Megan Ellison, and Jennifer Todd were also on the list. The list comprised names that Weinstein thought might speak to the press about the allegations of sexual assault made against him. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday.

