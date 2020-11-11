Rupert Grint introduces daughter Wednesday to the world in first Instagram post, Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton welcomes him in most Draco manner ever

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:41 IST

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has joined Instagram, and as his first post shared a picture with his newborn daughter. The actor has already amassed over two million followers.

“Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” he wrote. The picture shows the actor, wearing a T-shirt and a cap, with his baby in his arms.

Rupert played Harry’s best friend Ron Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films. Fans of the series flooded the comments section with fun reactions. “It’s inst’A’gram, not instagr’A’m,” one person wrote, making a reference to a similar exchange between Ron and Hermione Granger, from the first film. “Weasley is our Kingggg!!” wrote another.

Actor James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Potter series, commented, “Nougat.” Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, wrote, “Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday.”

Rupert and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed Wednesday in May. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” their rep said in a statement. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Rupert’s co-star in the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe, had also offered his congratulations. “I texted him the other day,” Radcliffe said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. “I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.”

