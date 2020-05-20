e-paper
Watch Daniel Radcliffe react to Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming dad: ‘It’s super weird we’re old enough to have kids’

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he texted his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint recently to congratulate him on becoming a father, and said that he finds it weird that they are old enough to have children.

hollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 10:23 IST
Hindustan Times
Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint played best friends Harry and Ron in the Harry Potter films.
Actor Daniel Radcliffe has said that he texted his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint to congratulate him on becoming a father. Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome became parents earlier this month.

“I texted him the other day,” Radcliffe said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen on Monday. “I’m so happy for him,” Radcliffe said. “It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.”

 

Andy jumped in, saying, “It’s weird for all of us.” Daniel replied, “I’m sure it is,” and added, “I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened.”

Grint rose to fame after appearing alongside Radcliffe and Emma Watson in all eight Harry Potter films. He played Harry’s best friend, Ron Weasley, in the movies.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative said in a statement. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Radcliffe has been in a relationship with actor Erin Drake, whom he met in 2013. Watson has been private about whom she’s dating, and in a 2019 interview to British Vogue said, “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy. I call it being self-partnered.”

