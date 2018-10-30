Ryan Reynolds has shot secret new scenes for PG-13 Deadpool 2, here’s everything we know

Ryan Reynolds has come up with ‘a great framing device’ for the upcoming PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, and the crew was back on set filming new material for the film as recently as two months ago, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said.

Speaking to SlashFilm, the writers confirmed that the new film won’t redo the story, but will have fun with the existing film. “We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil,” Wernick said. “As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”

But the writing duo, who have worked with Reynolds on both Deadpool movies in addition to the sci-fi thriller Life and the upcoming action film Six Underground, have confirmed that director David Leitch was back to helm the new material. “We definitely shot new stuff,” Wernick said. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

Both Deadpool movies have been critically and commercially successful, with a combined gross exceeding $1.5 billion. With the Disney-Fox merger in the pipeline, the future of the series remains in doubt, with director Drew Goddard attached to helm an X-Force movie.

The PG-13 Deadpool 2 won’t necessarily be for kids, the writers said, but for fans who’ll appreciate the subversive nature of the series. The films are known for their edgy R-rated tone.

The new Deadpool film has been scheduled for a December 21 release, and Leitch is currently filming the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Reynolds is working on Michael Bay’s Netflix movie, Six Underground and Reese and Wernick will be back as writers on the upcoming Zombieland sequel.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 13:30 IST