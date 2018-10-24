Ryan Reynolds wishes himself happy birthday with hilarious throwback pic

Actor Ryan Reynolds has wished himself a happy birthday with a funny post on Instagram. The Deadpool star shared a throwback picture with his father Jim Reynolds to commemorate his 42nd birthday with a witty caption.

In the photo, a young Ryan with the classic bowl-haircut and cheeky expression, dressed in a green polo neck tee, can be seen posing next to his dad. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to me. Or as Dad used to affectionately say, "the condom broke."

Whether it is his hilarious interactions with wife and actor Blake Lively or his tongue-in-cheek tweets, the actor has a joke up his sleeve at every chance he gets.

On the work front, the 42-year-old is slated to star in Michael Bay's 6 Underground, and is voicing the beloved Pokemon mascot in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and a film about the board game, Clue. He is also set to play Deadpool again in the X-Force movie and also star in sci-fi action comedy, Free Guy.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 15:19 IST