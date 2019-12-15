e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Hollywood

Sam Mendes ‘can’t wait’ to watch James Bond film No Time to Die

Sam Mendes, the director of Skyfall and Spectre, is excited to watch Daniel Craig as Jams Bond once again in No Time To Die.

hollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:05 IST

Press Trust of India
No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga.
No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga.
         

Filmmaker Sam Mendes says he is really forward to watching the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die. Mendes is no stranger to the world of 007, having directed the previous two entries -- Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) -- in the long-running franchise.

The director is currently receiving critical acclaim for the war drama, 1917. During an interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Mendes was asked about the latest entry in the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga.

 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan shine at Armaan Jain’s roka, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu attend. See pics, video

“Am I going to be able to enjoy it? Absolutely, yeah yeah. No, totally. I think doing this movie (1917) -- I think if I hadn’t done another movie it would be weird. Not that I wanted to do it, but it would seem very odd that there I was. “But I’d gone so far into another world, you know, and so immersed in it, that to me it just seems like, I can’t wait (for No Time to Die),” the filmmaker said. Mendes also revealed that he will be attending the movie’s global premiere.

“I’ll be there at the premiere. It’s my friends. I’m proud of a lot of them and I cast a lot of them. I look at the trailer -- there’s Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw -- I cast all of them. It’s a little bit like my bunch. So I feel possessive and very supportive of them. So yeah, I’m certainly going to be able to enjoy it,” he added.

No Time To Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final as the suave British spy, will release in April next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
1st ODI LIVE: Hope and Hetmyer frustrating Indian bowlers
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News