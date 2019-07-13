Shah Rukh Khan says similarity of his voice to son Aryan’s caused issues with Lion King dubbing

It seems that even Shah Rukh Khan was surprised to learn that his son, Aryan Khan’s voice sounds very similar to his. The similarities were so obvious that Shah Rukh had to dub his lines for the Hindi version of the Lion King a second time, so as to modulate his tone adequately.

Shah Rukh shared a second teaser for the upcoming Disney film recently, which introduced audiences to Aryan. Aryan will voice Simba in the film, while Shah Rukh will voice Mufasa. He told IANS, “We were listening to one of the scenes and all the experts in the dubbing theatre said I sounded like him. They told me I’d have to dub the scene again because we sounded too much like each other, which I never thought was the case.”

He continued, “It was a sweet thing for a father to know, it was extremely special and heart-warming.” After the release of the teaser, several people online pointed out how uncanny the father-son duo’s voices were. Speaking about working with his son, Shah Rukh said, “For me, the experience of dubbing with Aryan is very personal. I got time to spend with him professionally. I am a professional actor and I have to do this, but my family has never really been associated with the work I do.” Shah Rukh and Aryan had previously dubbed for the characters in Disney’s The Incredibles. While the actor voiced Mr. Lajawab (Mr Incredible), Aryan gave his voice for Tez Pal.

“When we did The Incredibles, Aryan was around nine years old. It was very sweet to hear his voice then, and (it is sweet to hear) even now. The time spent with him in my line of work is special. For me, it’s a bonding time with Aryan,” he added.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film opens on July 19 in India. Shah Rukh’s most recent release was Zero, which failed to perform at the box office. Aryan, meanwhile, has been the subject of much speculation, especially in relation to his future in the film industry. The original Lion King features Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 12:34 IST