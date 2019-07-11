Shah Rukh Khan asks fans if son Aryan sounds like him in The Lion King trailer, Twitter agrees with the king

Ever since the latest The Lion King Hindi teaser landed Thursday morning, Twitter has been busy comparing Aryan Khan’s voice to that of his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. While Shah Rukh plays Mufasa, Aryan has voiced Simba in The Lion King’s Hindi version.

Now, Shah Rukh has confirmed that he heard himself in son Aryan. The actor tweeted, “Young Lions don’t tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn’t his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?”

Twitter couldn’t agree more. “Aryan sound exactly like Shah Rukh,” wrote one, while another fan was sure that it was SRK voicing both parts. Even Bollywood celebs are of the same opinion. Diana Penty wrote, “Aryan sounds amazing!! That confidence, the dialogue delivery, its just Wow! He sounds just like you Sir.” Producer Atul Kasbekar added, “The apple didn’t fall too far from the tree shah. He sounds amazing Good luck and god bless.”

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan and Karan Johar were among those who were enthralled by Aryan’s performance. “Waah,” wrote Ranveer while Deepika responded with heart emojis. Karan wrote, “Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing.”

Shah Rukh-- who will voice Mufasa in the film’s Hindi version -- shared a 29-second clip on Instagram featuring son Aryan as Simba’s voice. “Mera Simba,” he wrote for his real and reel son.

“Main hoon Simba, Mufasa ka beta (I am Simba, the son of Mufasa),” is how the clip opens and after hearing it one can affirm that Aryan has certainly borrowed his father’s baritone. Almost a fortnight ago, the Raees actor shared a teaser featuring Mufasa telling his son that he is always with him.

Besides Bollywood’s favourite father-son duo Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, other big names are Ashish Vidyarthi who will voice Scar, Shreyas Talpade will give lend his voice to Timon, Sanjay Mishra will voice Pumbaa and veteran actor Asrani will dub for Zazu.

The movie’s trailer features the all-favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. Going by the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated movie.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau. The film will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:52 IST