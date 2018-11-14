Stan Lee receives tributes from Mumbai Police, Amul. See their messages here

Tributes for Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who died Monday in Los Angeles, came from all corners of the world. Stars of the Avengers and X-Men films such as Robert Downey Jr and Hugh Jackman also expressed sadness. Here in India, the dependably topical Mumbai Police and Amul Twitter accounts have also posted messages online.

The Mumbai Police in a tweet shared a GIF from Spider-Man 3, in which Stan made one of his many cameos in films featuring Marvel characters. The scene shows Stan, playing a regular Joe, interacting with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. “You know, I guess one person can make a difference,” he says. “We believe so too, Stan!” Mumbai Police tweeted. “Let’s keep Stan Lee’s legacy alive and continue aspiring to be superheroes in our common ways. #BeASuperhero #StanLeeForever,” the tweet continued.

Amul, meanwhile, posted a solemn tribute on Twitter, with an image of Stan surrounded by some of his creations such as Spider-Man and Hulk. “RIP Stan Lee,” the picture read.

Both Mumbai Police and Amul had also tweeted about the success of Avengers: Infinity War, which featured one of Lee’s final cameos. He is confirmed to have shot his appearances in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Wreck It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel.

Lee has always been a huge advocate for the comics medium all his life, and is credited with bringing comics to the mainstream. In a little more than 20 years, Marvel went from being a company that declared bankruptcy (1996) as the comic book industry waned to a global empire generating billions of dollars a year.

