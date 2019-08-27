Stan Lee’s daughter slams Marvel, Disney: ‘They’ve shown him no respect or decency’

hollywood

Comic book legend Stan Lee’s daughter has slammed Disney and Marvel for disrespecting her father, who died in November, 2018. In an interview to TMZ, Joan Celia Lee said that no one from Disney or Marvel reached out to her after her father’s death.

She said, “When my father died, no one from Marvel or Disney reached out to me. From day one, they have commoditised my father’s work and never shown him or his legacy any respect or decency.” She added, “In the end, no one could have treated my father worse than Marvel and Disney’s executives.”

Lee and his career was given a massive boost through the success of the Marvel movies, in which he was a regular fixture thanks to his cameo appearances. Captain Marvel, the first MCU film to be released after his death, paid tribute to him in the opening credits, which had been re-tailored to honour him and his legacy. Avengers: Endgame was dedicated to Lee, and a special re-release featured a tribute video as well. Upon his passing, numerous actors paid tribute to him via social media posts, as did Marvel president Kevin Feige.

His daughter, meanwhile, implied that simply providing him cameos in their films wasn’t enough. Someone who truly respects his legacy should be made in charge. Adding her two cents about the recent announcement that Spider-Man would no longer be featured in the MCU, she said, “Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father’s creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy.” She added, “Whether it’s Sony or someone else’s, the continued evolution of Stan’s characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view.”

In the last decade, the MCU films based on characters co-created by Lee have gone on to make over $26 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing film franchise in history.

