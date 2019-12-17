e-paper
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker first reactions are mixed: It's epic, but disrespectful to The Last Jedi

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker first reactions are mixed: It’s epic, but disrespectful to The Last Jedi

The first reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are mixed. While critics have praised the scale and emotion, they’ve noted that the film feels like the controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Daisy Ridley as Rey, in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Daisy Ridley as Rey, in a still from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
         

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker held its world premiere on Monday, and first reactions to the highly secretive new film have flooded the internet. Fans and journalists have taken to social media to offer immediate takes on the film, the ninth instalment in the epic space opera saga.

While several people praised director JJ Abrams for satisfyingly wrapping up the sequel trilogy, which he began in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, others had mixed emotions about the retconning of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which received fan backlash for its unexpected plot twists.

“I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s... a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating,” one person wrote. “The seams from Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ director changes, rushed production schedules, etc., are still present in #RiseofSkywalker, but most fun, gorgeous, rewarding of the films. Not sure Palpatine/Empire needed 3rd trilogy, but what matters is conclusion of Kylo-Rey: it delivers,” another person wrote.

Another fan expressed slight reservations about the film and wrote on Twitter, “Lot to take in with #riseofskywalker It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for. A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy.” Another person wrote, “I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker.”

Representing the dissenters, which is unusual after an exclusive premiere such as this, one person wrote, “STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own.” Another person wrote, “I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it.”

Check out more reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theatres on Friday, December 20. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Carrie Fisher, Billie Dee Williams, Oscar Isaac, and several others. The two Star Wars sequel films have grossed a combined $3.3 billion. The Rise of Skywalker is expected to make over $200 million in its opening weekend in the US.

Hollywood News