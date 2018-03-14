Stephen Hawking dies at 76: Relive his best pop-culture moments in movies and TV shows

Stephen Hawking, the trailblazing scientist who devised theories about time and space and philosophies about humanity and the universe, died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, his family spokesperson announced. But besides changing the world forever, he will be remembered for his excellent humour, which he often displayed in his many appearances on popular films and TV shows.

While most would be familiar with The Theory of Everything, the biopic made on his life in which Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for his performance, he also appeared in a host of documentaries and had more than a couple of films made about him. Errol Morris directed a 1991 documentary about his life, called A Brief History of Time, after Hawking’s book and another biopic, called Hawking, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was released in 2004.

Hawking has been referenced in everything from The Avengers to Dexter’s Laboratory to Seinfeld and Lost.

But here is a list of his most memorable cameos in pop-culture.

The Simpsons

Hawking appeared in four episodes of the seminal animated show, and in one of them, said that utopia can never succeed.

Futurama

He also made an appearance in Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening’s Futurama, in which he teamed up with Al Gore to protect the space-time continuum.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Hawking appeared as a hologram in the sixth season finale with Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. They were playing poker.

The Big Bang Theory

Perhaps his most widely-known appearances have been in the hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. In all, Hawking made cameos in seven episodes. He was a big inspiration for Sheldon Cooper and the gang, all scientists.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

John Oliver has, in his years hosting the popular HBO news series, interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Edward Snowden, but in one episode he also spoke to Hawking.

