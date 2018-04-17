Tabu on working in Hollywood again: I worked with two of the biggest filmmakers in the West, so I am a bit spoilt

Tabu’s start to her Hollywood career can make any actor, who aspires to be in the Western film industry, jealous. Her first film, The Namesake (2006), directed by Mira Nair, opened to positive reviews, and was lauded by almost every critic across the globe. Her second film Life of Pi (2012), went a step ahead, and won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee. And it’s because of the success of her first two films that Tabu jokes about being “spoilt for choice” when it comes to working in Hollywood again.

“I have been super lucky to have been part of two films that became massive hits. I worked with two of the biggest filmmakers in the West (Mira Nair and Ang Lee), and one of the films won Oscar awards as well. So I am a bit spoilt, that way,” she laughs.

“But jokes apart, I just consider myself so lucky to be part of those projects. I guess when these projects did come my way, I was in the right space, at the right time. What I mean to say is that one is looking for an experience, like a Namesake or [a] Life of Pi and I am really fortunate to have been a part of those projects,” she adds.

The 46-year-old actor feels that her two Hollywood projects helped her “grow” as a person, and wants to do only such projects in the West. “So, after you have worked with such projects, which also help you grow as a person, you want to be part of similar projects. I want to do those films in Hollywood where the project interests me, and is giving me a new experience. As of now, I am eagerly waiting, and I’ll be patient till I get them,” she says.

