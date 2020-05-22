e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s time warping thriller promises it is ‘coming to theatres’, fans say ‘to die for’

Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s time warping thriller promises it is ‘coming to theatres’, fans say ‘to die for’

Tenet new trailer: Dimple Kapadia makes a brief appearance as John David Washington’s character and Robert Pattinson step out to save the world in this new Christopher Nolan directorial.

hollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in stills from new Tenet trailer.
Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in stills from new Tenet trailer.
         

Set in the world of international espionage, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has dropped a new trailer and the diehard fans now know a little more about ‘what’, if not ‘when’. John David Washington’s character is up against Kenneth Branagh’s Bond villain-like character. At stake is the survival itself as Clémence Poésy’s scientist claims Washington needs to avert World War 3, but there is something worse in the wind than just nuclear warheads.

The concept of time inversion is introduced through words and visuals, making it clear that the film is not about time travel as assumed earlier. “You’re not shooting the bullet. You’re catching it,” Poesy does the explaining again.

 Watch new Tenet trailer here

Teased with the film’s title, Tenet -- a palindrome, time can move both backward and forward in this new reality. Tenet also works as a password of sorts that can open doors and also get you killed.

Robert Pattinson joins Washington in his adventure as they take a trippy journey, which also involves colliding airplanes but not in the air because that is ‘ludicrous’. With some awe-inspiring action sequences both in the air and water, the new trailer is all that the eager moviegoers were waiting for. We also get to see Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia who drops information about how relevant Tenet is: “There are people in the future who need us, who need Tenet.”

Tenet, which has also been shot in India, has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. And Pattinson described shooting the film as “insane”. He said, “In each country there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country,” he said, adding that “there’s actually no time travelling” in the film.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

And now about when we will see this film in the times of social distancing. It seems Nolan and Warner Bros may still be looking at the July 17 release, conditions permitting, the world is still unsure of how the dice will roll on that one. The trailer simply ends with a ‘coming to theatres’ without committing to a date.

 

 

 

Written and directed by Nolan, the film stars Pattinson, Washington, Poésy, Branagh, and Kapadia along with Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Denzil Smith.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In