The Lion King remake’s first trailer is here, and the internet is roaring with reactions

It’s not the Avengers 4 trailer, but this will do just fine. Disney on Friday released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action Lion King film, and with it swept the internet off its feet.

Like the 2016 The Jungle Book film, with which it shares director Jon Favreau, The Lion King also looks like a shot-for-shot remake, this time of the classic 1994 animated film. We see glimpses of the opening scene, in which a young Simba is introduced to the kingdom atop Pride Rock, and we even see a shot from - spoiler alert - Mufasa’s death scene.

In addition to the trailer, Disney also unveiled a teaser poster for the film, which shows a baby Simba stepping into his father’s footsteps. The 1994 Lion King was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and went on to gross close to $1 billion worldwide throughout its many theatrical runs. It was nominated for two Academy Awards.

James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa, narrates in the background, “Everything the light touches, is our kingdom.”

The teaser ends with the famous soundtrack, blasting in full force and setting the tone for what audiences can expect. Twitter has already lit up with reactions, which you can read here:

The next trailer for #thelionking should just be this pic.twitter.com/n7hHmZPF8O — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 22, 2018

Here's a side-by-side of 'The Lion King' trailer with the same scenes from the 1994 original movie. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/nHpKHWDzPJ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 22, 2018

Me watching the #TheLionKing Trailer then realizing that I have to see Mufasa Die again...But in live action... pic.twitter.com/C4ecBU6vj5 — gtheotaku🉐 (@gtheotaku) November 22, 2018

This is going to be such a religious experience #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/hsVdavcV1L — college :c (@bIlackpink) November 22, 2018

THIS IS SO

ICONIC

POETIC

POWERFUL

INSPIRING

I HAVE NO WORDS! #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/ZNNYd7XSbj — La Zanzy ☕️ (@neveradamnjoy) November 22, 2018

Me knowing I have to watch Mufasa die again in the love action lion king #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/14PnObYmvO — Thicc’n Moist (@BHerm226) November 22, 2018

Baby Simba is my eternal mood. Thanks @DisneyStudios for melting my cold black heart 🖤 #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/et2zNWTNqj — Luke Baines (@LukeBaines) November 22, 2018

The film arrives amid a streak of massively successful live-action remakes of their films, produced by Disney. The studio has already remade Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, and Beyonce Knowles-Carter. The Lion King remake is scheduled for a July 19, 2019 release and will feature an original song by Beyonce and four songs by Elton John from the original film.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 10:17 IST