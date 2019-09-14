The Suicide Squad cast revealed by director James Gunn, says ‘don’t get too attached’

hollywood

Director James Gunn revealed the full cast of The Suicide Squad on Twitter, with a warning. Gunn revealed the 24-member cast that includes actors Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) who will reprise their roles. New cast members are Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior. Will Smith will not be returning to play Deadshot.

It was earlier reported that Elba may play Deadshot in the sequel. However, a Variety report confirmed that Elba is playing a new character with Storm Reid as his daughter.

Along with the list of supervillains, The Guardians of the Galaxy director also had a warning for fans: “Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad”. He has also written the sequel of the 2016 film, which again shows how a group of villains being forced by the government to work for good.

Directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad earned $768 million worldwide despite negative reviews. The Suicide Squad is set to release in August, 2021 and the shoot will begin later this month in Atlanta.

Gunn’s film has been called not-a-sequel to the Ayer film, which received a dismal 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Producer Peter Safran earlier said that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel.”

“It’s called The Suicide Squad. It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Later, when asked whether his film is a sequel or reboot, Gunn had replied that the terms are “all so narrow. There are so many terms. It is what it is. You’ll see in two years when it comes out.”

