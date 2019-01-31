James Gunn is likely to direct Suicide Squad sequel, moves from Marvel to DC universe

James Gunn, who was recently fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has been hired to direct DC Comics’ Suicide Squad 2.

According to a report in Hollywood Reporter, the director is in negotiations to direct the second Suicide Squad film, a development that wasn’t totally unexpected as he is already writing the script of the said film.

Also read: Why James Gunn will not be rehired as Guardians of the Galaxy director

The report adds that Suicide Squad 2 is not expected to be a sequel but has been positioned as a reboot of sorts. In the 2016 original, villainous characters like Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomberang and Killer Croc were asked to work for the government in exchange of a lighter prison sentences. Suicide Squad 2 is expected to hit the screens in August 2021.

According to the Collider, the film will debut under the name The Suicide Squad.

Gunn, it may be recalled, was fired from the Guardians of Galaxy by Disney, after old tweets from 2008 and 2009 reappeared in which he had made insensitive and controversial jokes. The tweets were considered to be offensive in nature as they made light of topics such as rape and paedophilia. Reports say Gunn apologised for the tweets and removed them from his account as well.

The last couple of months have been unpleasant for the director, post his ouster from the Marvel franchise but it looks like his fortunes are turning for the good. Not only is he doing Suicide Squad 2, another of his films, Brightburn is set to release on May 24, says Collider.

Actor Margot Robbie recently shared the first picture of her look from her upcoming DC movie, Birds of Prey. The Academy Award nominee will reprise her role as the maniacal criminal turned hero, Harley Quinn, in the Suicide Squad spin-off.

2016’s Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, boasted on an ensemble cast including Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 11:41 IST