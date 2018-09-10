 These hilarious memes on The Nun will scare away your Monday blues | hollywood | Hindustan Times
These hilarious memes on The Nun will scare away your Monday blues

The demon nun from Conjuring franchise’s latest movie, The Nun, is making people laugh with funny memes.

HT Correspondent
After Anushka Sharma, the evil nun gets meme-bombed.

Horror movie The Nun is doing something rather unexpected, it’s making people laugh! The latest in Conjuring franchise is doing stellar business all around the world and is the latest thing to get meme-d by the internet.

The film, which features a grotesque demon nun, was panned by critics but the audience seems to love it, while the internet loves making fun of it. Several internet users played on the word ‘nun’ to make new posters on a Lagaan song, Race 3, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma and even recent meme fodder, Sui Dhaaga.

Check out a few examples:

chhu ke daud kachra

hi @abishmathew

goli beta masti nahi

Sabka bandhu

daisy jaisi koi nahi

The Nun has made Rs 28 crore at the Indian box office over the weekend and is the most successful film in the franchise. “#TheNun emerges the franchise’s best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: Rs 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga-led film brought in $53.5 million from 3,876 North American theaters. Internationally, it banked $77.5 million for a massive $131 million global debut. The movie, a spinoff of a character seen in The Conjuring 2 and set in 1952 Romania, cost only $22 million to produce.

