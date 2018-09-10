These hilarious memes on The Nun will scare away your Monday blues

Horror movie The Nun is doing something rather unexpected, it’s making people laugh! The latest in Conjuring franchise is doing stellar business all around the world and is the latest thing to get meme-d by the internet.

The film, which features a grotesque demon nun, was panned by critics but the audience seems to love it, while the internet loves making fun of it. Several internet users played on the word ‘nun’ to make new posters on a Lagaan song, Race 3, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma and even recent meme fodder, Sui Dhaaga.

Check out a few examples:

Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes On The Nun’s Poster. Even Mumbai Police Is Not Behind..



CHECK HERE=>https://t.co/gQ5gF0YQgh pic.twitter.com/aZWcF5Rvuj — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) September 8, 2018

Parking in no parking zones, can create real horror on streets! Be a responsible citizen. Avoid such #DarkestParkingHabit pic.twitter.com/P840KV3aDY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 6, 2018

The Nun has made Rs 28 crore at the Indian box office over the weekend and is the most successful film in the franchise. “#TheNun emerges the franchise’s best opener... Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: Rs 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga-led film brought in $53.5 million from 3,876 North American theaters. Internationally, it banked $77.5 million for a massive $131 million global debut. The movie, a spinoff of a character seen in The Conjuring 2 and set in 1952 Romania, cost only $22 million to produce.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 17:19 IST