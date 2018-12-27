Title of Fast & Furious spin-off revealed, see new pic of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

The title of the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, based on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, has been announced. The reveal comes with a new still from the action film, featuring The Rock and Statham.

The film will be titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, maintaining a connection to the multibillion-dollar grossing franchise. “You are going to f**king love this movie,” The Rock told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s going to be some big, ‘Oh, holy sh*t, I did not see that coming’ moments.”

Universal Pictures pushed the next entry in the main series to make room for the spin-off, which was rumoured to have caused a rift between The Rock and Vin Diesel, who is also the series’ producer. Cast member Tyrese Gibson even called out The Rock for trying to derail the franchise, and accused him of being selfish.

Universal has also been sued over the project, after original series producer Neal H Moritz was dropped from the spin-off. Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch, known for the first John Wick and Deadpool 2. The film also stars The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, who plays Shaw’s sister, and Idris Elba.

The film has been scheduled for an August 2 release. The ninth Fast & Furious entry will arrive a year later.

