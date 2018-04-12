Warner Bros severs all ties with Brett Ratner, director accused of sexual harassment

Warner Bros has cut all ties with disgraced director-producer Brett Ratner, who was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct in November last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio will not renew its deal with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, the $450 million slate financing facility that covered costs on some of its biggest blockbusters.

Warner Bros’ contract with RatPac-Dune expired in March and it was believed the studio would not renew the financing agreement. Last year, the studio chose not to renew Ratner’s first-look deal and had him vacate his offices on the lot.

He was also sacked as producer on Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of the best-selling novel The Goldfinch. RatPac-Dune is behind a few of the studio’s recent releases such Tomb Raider and Ready Player One.

Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage will be the last film financed under the agreement. RatPac-Dune is separate from Ratner’s production company RatPac Entertainment.

Six women, including Olivia Munn, had come forward with accusations against Ratner. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot had said she would do the sequel to the Patty Jenkins movie if Ratner would not be involved with it.

