What is Hollywood reading during quarantine?

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:37 IST

Ever since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, social distancing and self-isolation have become a necessity. With a lot of free time on hand, many are turning to their TBR (to-be-read) piles and book shelves for some hope and distraction, and Hollywood stars are no exception.

Actor Demi Moore, who is self-isolating with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis, and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, shared this adorable picture showing the family enjoying some “family book club” time. The Willis-Moore crew can be seen reading How to Rule the World from Your Couch by Laura Day, an aptly titled book for the current times.

Actor Natalie Portman, a renowned bibliophile, is finding comfort in MFK Fisher’s The Gastronomical Me, a book about “food and love and life”.

Author-filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director Oscar for The Shape of Water (2017), recently tweeted about current reads, which received responses from several filmmakers. Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019) director Ari Aster replied that his recently read list includes Kaputt by Curzio Malaparte, and also the works of Anne Carson, Walter Benjamin, Robert Walser, and Jack Handey. Aster aims to finish Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, which he says has the “benefit of being endless”.

Social distancing for six weeks now, Guardians of the Galaxy’s writer-director James Gunn tweeted that his choice of read these days is What The Dog Saw: And Other Adventures by Malcolm Gladwell, a fun mix of essays with an interesting look at varied subjects. Meanwhile, Black Mirror actor Alice Lowe is seeking refuge in young adult (YA) and children’s fiction books. She listed Susan Cooper’s The Dark Is Rising, Alan Garner’s The Owl Service, Francis Hardinge’s The Lie Tree and Cuckoo Song in a reply to Guillermo del Toro’s tweet.

Molly’s Game (2017) actor Jessica Chastain’s chosen title in the time of coronavirus is Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love In The Time of Cholera.

JA Bayona, director of A Monster Calls (2016), is reading short stories by Shirley Jackson and a lot of Stefan Zweig’s works. And Ant-Man (2015) director Peyton Reed’s most memorable read during the pandemic has been John Boorman’s Conclusions, which features his musings on relationships, his films, trees, and more!

Meanwhile, Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker recommended her Instagram followers to check out Deacon King Kong by James McBride, which she called “an all consuming read”.

And here’s Chris Hemsworth recommending The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Calling Charlie Mackesy’s illustrated book one of his favourites, the Avengers (2012) actor wrote in the caption, “Whether you’re eight or 80, give it a read”.

Another well-known star bookworm, actor Emma Roberts’ book of the month is Writers & Lovers by Lily King.

Academy Award-winning actor Reese Witherspoon — who recommends books with women at the centre of the story as part of her online book club — chose Untamed by Glennon Doyle as her pick for April.

Singer Britney Spears’ latest read was The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo, which she says is best enjoyed with a warm drink in hand. “Wear sweats and curl up on the couch,” she wrote in her post.

In an Instagram video showing off her book shelf, Games of Thrones star Lena Headey appeared to be reading For Whom The Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway.

Celebs with kids at home are spending the free time reading to (or with) their little ones. Actor Hilary Duff, mother of two, shared a picture of her children's book collection and also pointed out her favourites.

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria’s quarantine routine includes reading to her one-year-old son, Santiago.

Danielle Fishel is also utilising the downtime during quarantine to reconnect with her love for reading. The Girl Meets World actor’s latest read? Ruthie Lindsey’s There I Am.

