What made Ruth Wilson turn down a role in a Marvel movie?

Actor Ruth Wilson has said that she once turned down a role from Marvel Studios as she found the character “boring”

The 36-year-old actor said she still looks forward to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and wants to play a “baddie” in a film.

“I did have an interview for a Marvel thing ages ago. They wouldn’t say what the part was, so I made a questionnaire for the two directors. ‘Is she a baddie?’ They said she was a bit of both. ‘Does she wear leather or latex?’ They said no. I was like, ‘EER-EEER!’” Wilson said, according to FemaleFirst.

Ruth Wilson stars in Showtime’s The Affair.

“I said, ‘How many days filming is it?’ They said 14. I said, ‘14? That’s not very long... EER-EEER!’ So I said no. If you want to be in a Marvel movie, you’ve got to be a baddie or a superhero. Just being the girl on the side is boring. I’d be up for being a baddie,” she added.

The only time a Marvel movie has been directed by a duo is Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Both films were helmed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who will return to direct Avengers: Infinity War. The forthcoming Captain Marvel movie will also be directed by a team - Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Wilson also spoke about pay disparity in Hollywood. “I definitely get less money than a male in my situation would. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less,” she said.

“Then (the producers) might argue, ‘Well, he’s already done a major American TV show so he’s already got a level.’ But even after a Golden Globe I’m not going to be on parity.” Wilson said.

Wilson said she never spoke about the issue with her co-star as she found it hard to talk about it but believes that there should be an “open discussion”.

