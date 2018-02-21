 What made Ruth Wilson turn down a role in a Marvel movie? | hollywood | Hindustan Times
What made Ruth Wilson turn down a role in a Marvel movie?

Actor Ruth Wilson has said that she once turned down a role from Marvel Studio as she found the character “boring”

hollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2018 19:37 IST
Actor Ruth Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in London.
Actor Ruth Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film Awards in London.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Ruth Wilson has said that she once turned down a role from Marvel Studios as she found the character “boring”

The 36-year-old actor said she still looks forward to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and wants to play a “baddie” in a film.

“I did have an interview for a Marvel thing ages ago. They wouldn’t say what the part was, so I made a questionnaire for the two directors. ‘Is she a baddie?’ They said she was a bit of both. ‘Does she wear leather or latex?’ They said no. I was like, ‘EER-EEER!’” Wilson said, according to FemaleFirst.

Ruth Wilson stars in Showtime’s The Affair.

“I said, ‘How many days filming is it?’ They said 14. I said, ‘14? That’s not very long... EER-EEER!’ So I said no. If you want to be in a Marvel movie, you’ve got to be a baddie or a superhero. Just being the girl on the side is boring. I’d be up for being a baddie,” she added.

The only time a Marvel movie has been directed by a duo is Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Both films were helmed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who will return to direct Avengers: Infinity War. The forthcoming Captain Marvel movie will also be directed by a team - Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Wilson also spoke about pay disparity in Hollywood. “I definitely get less money than a male in my situation would. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less,” she said.

“Then (the producers) might argue, ‘Well, he’s already done a major American TV show so he’s already got a level.’ But even after a Golden Globe I’m not going to be on parity.” Wilson said.

Wilson said she never spoke about the issue with her co-star as she found it hard to talk about it but believes that there should be an “open discussion”.

