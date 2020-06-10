e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / When Aladdin actor Naomi Scott was mistaken for Deepika Padukone, said she watched Nagada Sang Dhol on set

When Aladdin actor Naomi Scott was mistaken for Deepika Padukone, said she watched Nagada Sang Dhol on set

Actor Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin film, said a crew member mistook Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela for her.

hollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Deepika Padukone as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani.
Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Deepika Padukone as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani.
         

While promoting the 2019 Disney blockbuster Aladdin, actor Naomi Scott recalled the time on set when she was mistaken for Deepika Padukone in a video that she was watching. Naomi, who is of Indian descent, said that she didn’t correct the person who thought she looked like Deepika.

In an interview to BBC, when the interviewer asked her if Princess Jasmine was inspired by Bollywood actresses, Naomi said, “I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know Nagada Sang Dhol? I was playing it on set -- and I had an American cast and crew -- so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is.’”

 

She continued, “I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’.” Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin went on to become a billion-dollar hit. Actor Tara Sutaria was also in the running for the role of Princess Jasmine.

Actor Will Smith, who played Genie in the film, said in an interview that he encouraged Ritchie to embrace Bollywood aesthetic in the film. “Aladdin is hot... you are going to love it! I was trying to do my best Bollywood version in this movie and there is a Prince Ali sequence in the film and I kept telling Guy Ritchie you got to go full Bollywood, you have to give them full Bollywood flavour,” Smith said at a red carpet event in Tokyo.

Also read: Deepika Padukone has sweetest birthday wish for dad Prakash: ‘Greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had’, see pic

Naomi went on to star in the rebooted version of Charlie’s Angels, and is also signed up for an Aladdin sequel. Deepika, meanwhile, made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Reached positive consensus, says China on talks with India over border tension
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
Delhi Lt Guv may rope in experts for help to ramp up beds for Covid-19 patients
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Unplanned lockdown is worsening farmers’ condition’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
‘Good news’: Aaditya Thackeray lists Covid-19 stats for Mumbai
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
On Rahul Gandhi’s China query, Union minister’s advice to Congress leader
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Exclusive: Speed bump before fast lane for Lamborghini in India
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In