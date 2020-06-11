e-paper
Home / Hollywood / When Jennifer Aniston said Angelina Jolie flaunting romance with Brad Pitt was ‘inappropriate and uncool’

When Jennifer Aniston said Angelina Jolie flaunting romance with Brad Pitt was ‘inappropriate and uncool’

On one of the rare occasions that Jennifer Aniston spoke about Angelina Jolie, she said the manner in which Jolie flaunted her romance with Brad Pitt was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘uncool’.

hollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:42 IST
Hindustan Times
Jennifer Aniston has rarely spoken about Angelina Jolie.
Actor Jennifer Aniston has rarely spoken about Angelina Jolie, but in a 2008 Vogue interview, the Friends star described Jolie’s handling of her romance with Brad Pitt ‘uncool’. Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005, but he reportedly fell for Jolie while they were making Mr & Mrs Smith together.

When the interviewer brought up Jolie, Aniston asked him “to turn off the tape recorder for a moment.” “Suffice it to say, if there is never any love gained in the first place, there can be no love lost,” the piece read. But Aniston agreed to put some things on the record, particularly her reaction to a New York Times profile in which Jolie admitted to falling in love with Pitt while he was still married to Aniston.

“There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening,” Aniston said. “I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss.” Aniston said. “That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool.”

“What really rankled Aniston about the piece was that Jolie felt the need to recount a detailed timeline of exactly how her relationship developed on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” the story read.

Aniston had recalled her one and only meeting with Jolie in a 2006 Vanity Fair interview -- her first after the split. “It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself,” Aniston recalled. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”

Pitt and Jolie separated after 12 years -- two of which were as a married couple -- in 2016. They have six children.

