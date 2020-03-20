e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Will Smith blames his movie I Am Legend for coronavirus ‘misinformation’

Will Smith blames his movie I Am Legend for coronavirus ‘misinformation’

Will Smith’s hit 2008 film I Am Legend was about the only man left in the world after a plague takes over.

hollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Los Angeles
Will Smith played the last man in the world in I Am Legend.
Will Smith played the last man in the world in I Am Legend.
         

Hollywood star Will Smith has joked that his movie I Am Legend is responsible for “a lot of the misinformation” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old actor discussed the health crisis on the latest instalment of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, along with their daughter Willow Smith, son Trey Smith, and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During the chat, the actor quipped that he felt the current situation reflects the post-apocalyptic action film about a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague, with Smith’s character seeking to reverse the effects of the virus by using his own immune blood.

 

“I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend, and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” the Aladdin star said before the family discussed the virus.

Also read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu under lockdown, not for coronavirus but death threat to dad: report

Pinkett said: “Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19,” as she said their 21-year-old son Jaden Smith was absent from the discussion, “because he’s being a responsible human and social distancing.”

She added: “He’s been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders.”

Teasing the episode on her Twitter page, Pinkett wrote that the family were hoping to “get some questions answered” about the disease on their show.

Follow @htshowbiz for mores

top news
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Coronavirus: How Tesla fell in line after days of fighting closure order
Coronavirus: How Tesla fell in line after days of fighting closure order
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News