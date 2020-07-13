e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Will there be a sequel to Charlize Theron’s Old Guard? Director says ‘Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal’

Will there be a sequel to Charlize Theron’s Old Guard? Director says ‘Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal’

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Charlize Theron have teased a sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard.

hollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Luca Marinelli in a still from The Old Guard.
Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Luca Marinelli in a still from The Old Guard.
         

The new Netflix action film, The Old Guard, is all set for a sequel, according to director Gina Prince-Bythewood and star Charlize Theron. The film’s ending teases a continuation of the story, about a group of immortal mercenaries led by Theron’s Andy.

In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Prince-Bythewood said that she and writer Greg Rucka have a trilogy in mind. The film is based on the graphic novel series by Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. “The graphic novel itself is a trilogy,” she said. “Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well.”

 

Speaking about the final scene, which teases a follow-up, the filmmaker told Collider, “It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn’t end the way it did. There’s always a fear because you don’t want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that’s absolutely up to the audience. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story is going and it’s pretty dope. So, if the audience wants more, there’s certainly more story to tell.”

The second instalment of the comic series was released in conjunction with the film. Rucka told Looper, “There is a complete three-part story that can be told and, God willing if it’s a success, Netflix comes back and says, ‘Hey, let’s do it again.’ There’s more to tell, and there’s questions that we want to answer. But right now, I gotta tell you this: If this is all we get, I am going to be a very happy guy.”

Meanwhile, Theron told Total Film, “We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it’s definitely something that excites us.”

Also read: The Old Guard movie review: Charlize Theron is back in beast mode in massively entertaining Netflix film

Netflix recently announced a follow-up to Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, and will release The Kissing Booth 2 later this month. A sequel to To All the Boys has already been released.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Moments before Gehlot’s show of strength meet, photo-op to make his point
Moments before Gehlot’s show of strength meet, photo-op to make his point
Pichai announces Google for India Digitization Fund worth Rs 75,000 cr
Pichai announces Google for India Digitization Fund worth Rs 75,000 cr
Court denies bail to AAP leader in IB staffer’s murder in Delhi riots
Court denies bail to AAP leader in IB staffer’s murder in Delhi riots
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In