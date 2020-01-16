‘Horror comes more to me, interests me too’

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:39 IST

Every since Rajniesh Duggall debuted with ‘1920’, the horror genre hasn’t left him. In Lucknow, recently, to shoot for horror-comedy ‘Khali Bali’, the actor said, “I am now exploring different elements in the horror genre. I am doing this horror comedy, supernatural thriller and recently, someone came up with a musical horror film. At the end of the day, it’s interesting. But, there is certainly something about horror and that it comes more to me and interests me too.”

‘Khali Bali’ stars Dharmendra, Madhu, Vijay Raj, Rajpal Yadav, Hemant Pandey, Kainaat Arora, Barjendre Khala and Asrani.

“I am playing an advertising agency owner, who is also a producer and director. So, he is making a film, in which his girlfriend is playing a role. There is an element of spirits which viewers only come to know on watching the movie. It’s a situational comedy which will have horror elements in it,” he said.

He has also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming series ‘The Ghost Thesis’ which is also in the same genre. “’The Ghost Thesis’ is not about ghosts and all but about the paranormal mind games. It’s a tiff between a professor (Shishir Sharma) and his prodigy, who I play. We shot the series near Rajkot in Gujarat.” It will probably stream on Gemplex platform.

The actor clarifies, “In fact, I have done just three horror films ‘1920’, ‘Saansein’ and ‘Mushkil’. People think I have done a lot of them as most of my other films were thrillers and the audience got the impression that it was in the horror genre,” he said.

‘Khali Bali’ was his second film in Lucknow. “I have shot ‘Direct Ishq’ here and in Varanasi. This time, we enjoyed the winter chill a lot. We were shooting in the Old City and weather was just wonderful – cloudy and with fog. We had a perfect outing followed by basket chat in Hazratganj,” he said.

He has shot ‘Mandali’ which is based on Munshi Premchand’s short story. “We have shot the film in Mathura and Gokul. It’s a political drama around Ram-Leela. I am playing a politician,” he said.

Currently, his TV ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran’ is on air. “We shot the entire 52 episodes before it went on air. It’s only that it’s been shown now. I enjoyed this TV stint a lot and it gave me lot of knowledge about Bhagwat Mahapuran and have learnt a lot from it. I purely did the show to my parents and myself and they are great Krishna bhakts to the level that they now stay in Vrindavan. In fact, during the shoot of ‘Mandali’ I got to spend a lot of time with mother,” he said.

Rajniesh has another project that he expects to shoot here. “There is something lined-up in Lucknow which we will probably shoot in March. Things have been finalised but are yet to be locked and this time I hope to shoot for a month here,” he said.