Alternative-fuel cars outsell petrol cars in India for first time. What’s driving the shift?

India’s passenger-vehicle market crossed a significant threshold in August, when cars powered by alternative fuels collectively outsold petrol-powered cars for the first time. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), CNG, hybrid and electric passenger vehicles accounted for 41.95% of retail sales in August, compared with 40.85% for petrol vehicles.

While grouped under the 'alternative fuel' umbrella, CNG, Hybrids, and EVs generate motion using different mechanical and electrical systems. (Pexels/ Representational)

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FADA President Sai Giridhar described the change as a structural shift, saying: “For the first time in India’s history, alternative fuels — CNG, hybrid and electric combined — overtook petrol in the Passenger Vehicle market.”

This shift also coincides with consumer frustration over E20 petrol, which blends 20% ethanol into standard fuel. However, Indian drivers are not fleeing petrol because of E20 alone.

Reuters reported that Giridhar said E20-related concerns may have initially accelerated the move away from petrol, but the trend is being sustained by a wider choice of alternative-fuel vehicles, improved EV range and the gradual expansion of charging infrastructure.

So, what exactly is changing — and how much of it can be attributed to E20?

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Tehseen Poonawalla, a New Delhi-based socialite and supporter of India's Congress party, holds a poster as he and others take part in a protest against the rollout of the E20 ethanol fuel-blending policy at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 5, 2026.

India’s push for E20 is designed to cut down on imports of crude oil—the unrefined petroleum pumped from the ground that is processed into everyday petrol and diesel. By blending locally produced ethanol into fuel, the country aims to boost energy independence. However, the higher ethanol mix has sparked concern among motorists, particularly those driving older cars. Reuters reported that critics have worried about lower fuel economy, while the government has rejected what it described as exaggerated claims about the fuel.

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However, there is a reason why E20 can affect mileage: ethanol has a lower energy content than petrol.

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Director Reji Mathai told ANI that controlled tests conducted by ARAI with vehicle manufacturers found a 2% to 6% increase in fuel consumption with E20 compared with E10, depending on the vehicle. He explained: “Ethanol as a fuel has a slightly lower calorific value. So the blend also has a slightly lower calorific value.”

In simple terms, a given volume of E20 contains slightly less chemical energy than the same volume of E10. A vehicle must therefore burn slightly more fuel to cover the same distance.

For the motorist, this translates directly to the wallet: you end up visiting the pump more often to buy extra liters of fuel, raising your per-kilometer driving costs.

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That is different from saying E20 causes engines to fail.

AAP Gujarat leaders Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, and Manoj Sorathiya lead a protest outside a venue in Surat after authorities denied permission for their town hall against mandatory E20 petrol fuel, August 9, 2026

ARAI's testing, as reported in July, found that drivability, startability and acceleration were not adversely affected in the tested vehicles. The testing also examined vehicle durability and fuel-system components. Separate reporting on ARAI's findings noted concerns about some older rubber components in vehicles originally designed for lower ethanol blends, while metal components were found to be unaffected.

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Yet, while E20 may not be destroying engines, its lower energy density can make the fuel cost per kilometre slightly higher. That friction has forced a question: what are the alternatives?

Also read: E10 petrol may make a comeback - but as a premium fuel: Report

Alternative fuel

CNG captured 25.28% of passenger vehicle sales in August, followed by Hybrids at 9.04% and EVs at 7.63%, according to FADA data.

“Alternative fuel” is a broad term, not a single technology.

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According to ScienceDirect’s Dictionary of Energy, an alternative fuel is any non-petroleum energy source used to power vehicles. Broadly speaking, it includes anything that reduces our dependence on traditional oil, ranging from natural gas and electricity to hydrogen, biodiesel, and certain alcohol fuels.

There are three categories driving India's current passenger-vehicle shift, and they work very differently.

CNG, or compressed natural gas, is still a fossil-derived fuel, but it is used as an alternative to petrol or diesel. Scientific literature identifies CNG among the major alternative fuels for spark-ignition engines. Its appeal to consumers is largely linked to operating costs and its emissions profile compared with conventional liquid fuels.

Hybrids combine an internal-combustion engine with an electric motor and battery. They therefore still use liquid fuel but can use electric assistance to reduce fuel consumption, depending on the technology and driving conditions.

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Electric vehicles, meanwhile, do not burn petrol or diesel for propulsion. They use electricity stored in a battery to power an electric motor.

FADA's August figures show how significant these three categories have become: CNG accounted for 25.28% of passenger-vehicle retail, hybrids 9.04% and EVs 7.63%, according to the association.

Also read: Delhi: Eateries, hotels can now use alternative fuels for 1 month

Why are consumers choosing them?

There is no single reason.

Reuters reported that FADA's Giridhar linked the change partly to concerns over E20 but said the shift was also being sustained by more alternative-fuel models, improved EV range and expanding charging infrastructure.

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Running costs are another important factor. CNG vehicles can appeal to consumers looking for lower fuel expenditure, while EVs avoid petrol and diesel consumption altogether. Hybrid vehicles offer another route by improving fuel efficiency without requiring drivers to switch completely to battery power.

The broader economic environment also matters. India's automobile retail market recorded its best-ever August in 2026, with total vehicle registrations rising 17.51% year-on-year to 24,23,201 units, according to FADA. Passenger-vehicle retail rose 16.14% to 4,02,398 units, crossing four lakh units in August for the first time.

At the same time, Reuters reported that higher oil prices linked to the West Asia conflict were adding to the appeal of vehicles that can reduce dependence on conventional petrol. That means the E20 debate is better understood as one factor in a larger change in consumer calculations, rather than as the sole cause of the shift.

Are alternative fuels really cleaner?

Evaluating clean vehicles means measuring emissions across the full energy chain, not just at the fuel tank.

Not necessarily in the same way — and “alternative” does not automatically mean “zero-emission”.

CNG, for instance, remains a fossil fuel. It can have advantages over petrol and diesel in terms of certain emissions, but it does not eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions. Hybrids haven't ditched petrol either. Instead, they pair a standard gas engine with an electric motor to stretch every liter of fuel further. Biofuels such as ethanol are also more complicated than simply being labelled “green”. ScienceDirect noted that the environmental and energy benefits of alternative fuels depend on how they are produced, what feedstocks are used and how much energy is consumed during production.

Even EVs carry a broader environmental footprint. In a 2023 research analysis on alternative fuels published by EBSCO, Dr. Robin L. Wulffson pointed out that the electricity used to charge an EV may itself come from fossil-fuel power plants. Dr. Wulffson emphasized that evaluating the true environmental impact of any alternative fuel requires looking at its entire production lifecycle, not just what comes out of a vehicle's exhaust pipe.

So the cleaner-vehicle question cannot be answered simply by looking at the fuel tank or exhaust pipe. The relevant comparison can extend across the entire energy chain, from production to use.

Why EVs are fundamentally different

High upfront costs, battery expenses, and charging infrastructure remain key considerations for EV buyers.

The biggest technological difference between an EV and most other alternative-fuel vehicles is that an EV does not need to convert chemical fuel into heat before producing motion.

A standard engine works by burning fuel to create heat, which is then converted into power to drive the wheels. As a 2017 study in the Proceedings of the Combustion Institute explained, it is fundamentally a system that turns chemical fuel into heat, and that heat into movement.

An EV takes a different route: electricity stored in the battery is supplied directly to an electric motor, which converts electrical energy into mechanical motion. As Dr. Robin L. Wulffson mentioned in his study, electric motors are vastly more efficient than traditional engines because they waste far less energy as heat. While fuels like CNG or ethanol offer alternatives to petrol, they still power regular combustion engines, meaning they inherit the exact same heat loss and efficiency limits as traditional gas cars.

That is why an EV is not simply another fuel-replacing petrol. It represents a different propulsion system.

Its limitations, however, are different too. Battery cost, vehicle price, driving range and charging infrastructure remain important considerations, while the environmental benefit depends partly on how the electricity is generated.

Also read: No new registrations for CNG, petrol or diesel LGV with less than 3.5k kg in Delhi from 2027: CAQM

Is petrol actually losing its dominance?

Official tests conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India showed that vehicles burning E20 petrol consume 2% to 6% more fuel than those running on E10.

The August numbers show that petrol has lost its position as the largest combined category, but it would be premature to say petrol has been displaced.

The crucial point is that the 41.95% alternative-fuel share combines three different technologies — CNG, hybrids and EVs — while petrol remains the largest individual powertrain category at 40.85%.

In other words, India's car market has not suddenly become a predominantly electric or CNG market. Instead, buyers are increasingly splitting their choices among several alternatives to conventional petrol. Giridhar told Reuters that “This shift was bound to happen”, given there's more choice and improving EV technology and infrastructure.

The real test will be whether this diversification continues through India's festive buying season and beyond.