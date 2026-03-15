Delhi: Eateries, hotels can now use alternative fuels for 1 month

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed industries and commercial establishments in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), to temporarily use alternate fuels instead of natural gas for one month, according to an order issued on March 13 by CAQM. The commission further stated that if the availability of these alternate fuels is limited, coal and kerosene may also be permitted for a temporary period. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“... the commission hereby permits the temporary use of alternate fuels such as high speed diesel (HSD), biomass and RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) pellets in place of natural gas by the industries/ hotels/ restaurants/ other enterprises in the NCR and NCT of Delhi as an interim arrangement for a period of one month,” the order stated.

The commission further stated that if the availability of these alternate fuels is limited, coal and kerosene may also be permitted for a temporary period.

The decision comes amid disruptions in the global energy supply and regulatory steps by the Centre to ensure equitable distribution of natural gas for priority sectors.

“In view of the prevailing extraordinary situation arising due to disruptions in global energy supply, issuance of Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 by the Central government for maintaining supplies and securing equitable distribution and availability of natural gas for priority sectors have been made,” the commission said in its order.

The order added that the move also follows an advisory issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on March 12 to state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to permit the use of alternative fuels in view of operational challenges faced by industries.

Before granting the relaxation, the commission reviewed the matter in consultation with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and city gas distribution agencies operating in the NCR, as per the order.

“Based on the review and considering the prevailing circumstances, the commission is of the view that temporary limited relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels… needs to be granted,” the order said.

Due to the increasing pollution-related concerns in Delhi and other NCR cities, in June 2022, the CAQM had passed an order disallowing all hotels and restaurants to stop using coal and wood-based tandoors, making the use of natural gas mandatory.

The restaurant industry has welcomed the decision. “This is a welcome move and will greatly benefit the restaurants, especially those running tandoors that have had to alter their menus in some cases over the last week,” said Sandeep Goyle, president of the Delhi chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

No disruption of PNG supply to hospitals

Amid the LPG supply disruptions reported by hospitals in the city and advisory about reducing consumption, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Saturday issued a statement clarifying that PNG supply to hospitals and other essential service establishments remains stable and uninterrupted.

The statement, seen by HT, said, “IGL had made all necessary arrangements to ensure regular and reliable gas supply to critical institutions such as hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other essential service providers.”

IGL said that they were monitoring the situation and coordinating with upstream suppliers to maintain seamless supply to all priority consumers.