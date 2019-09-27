HT GIFA: An opportunity to bounce back

ht-gifa

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:16 IST

The first leg of Delhi NCR’s biggest neighbourhood football tournament, Ambience Group presents Hindustan Times Great Indian Football Action, concluded on Sunday. Displaying nail-biting sporting action and exemplary skills on the field, it saw more than 227 pre-qualifier matches held over a period of two weekends. While most teams were ecstatic with their performance that bagged them a victory, over 225 teams couldn’t grab the chance to qualify to the next stage of the tournament.

Giving a second chance to the teams that suffered an unfortunate loss in the pre-qualifiers, season five of HT GIFA offers a wild card entry. The teams with the highest number of votes can directly qualify for the league matches.

The last season of the football competition saw a whopping 1.96 lakh votes being posted to get teams back in the tournament and compete in the league matches.

“We gave our best on the field today, but couldn’t win the match unfortunately. We plan to train more and work on our weaknesses which includes team coordination and improving our defense. The wild card is a great initiative and we plan to go door-to-door in our locality and also ask our friends in school to vote for us. We also plan to use social media to appeal for people to vote for our team. I’m sure we can gather enough votes to get us back in the tournament,” says Aadrit Vaats, a player from Noida Ballers, that lost against Mount Abu School Super Lions with a score of 0-1.

“Everybody has losses and sometimes they are worse than others, but you can always bounce back. We are definitely going to use this opportunity to get back in the game,” says Sanjeev Khanna, father of Manit Khanna from DLF Kings, that lost against Apeejay Rangers (0-1).

With the voting already open for this season, you can vote for your favourite team using a valid email id or facebook account. Log on to www.htgifa.hindustantimes.com to start voting and get your favourite team back in the game. Voting ends on September 20.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:16 IST