Avian conservation, protection, and diversity in Indian cities

Birds provide multiple benefits to the world's ecosystems. In recent years, experts have raised the alarm about deteriorating bird populations, with some species becoming extinct and others threatened to dangerous levels. This decline in avian populations is primarily attributed to urbanisation. Concerted efforts are required to conserve birds and their habitats in cities. The government of India, state governments, urban local bodies, non-government organisations, bird welfare organisations, and the urban community will all play a vital role.

There are more than 11,000 species of birds globally, populating every country across all regions, displaying behaviours shaped by their unique ecological challenges, and equipped with the ability to adapt. For example, while some species have evolved to adapt to extreme climates, others can fly long distances to more suitable climates. Bird species contribute to the preservation of rural and urban ecosystems through pollination, seed dispersal, forest regeneration, scavenging, and weed and pest control. Around 5% of the plants used by humans for food and medicine are pollinated by birds. Bird droppings also contribute to nutrient distribution. In this context, the role of sea birds is especially crucial. These birds eat fish and other sea creatures on the high seas and nest in large colonies on land. The excrement of the birds provides concentrated nutrients to the soil at their coastal breeding grounds, enabling plant and grass growth.

Additionally, many birds consume pests in large quantities, thereby rescuing crops threatened by pests. Barn swallows consume up to 60 insects an hour, and western bluebirds are known to prevent damage to grapes in vineyards by feeding on invertebrate pests. Larger birds like the barn owl feed on rodents. Birds such as woodpeckers support the protection of other bird species—the cavities hollowed out by woodpeckers are often used by other cavity-nesting species for shelter and protection from predators. Scavenging birds, such as vultures, eagles, kites, ravens, and crows play an indispensable role in the food chain. The loss of bird species is likely to increase insect and rodent populations and vector-borne diseases. For example, the population decline of vultures in the mid-1990s in India led to a sudden increase in the population of stray dogs, especially in cities. This paper can be accessed here. This paper is authored by Ramanath Jha, ORF.

