Battery-swapping vs fast-charging: A use case debate

Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating across India’s urban landscape, especially in logistics and last-mile delivery. With this surge, two key charging models—battery-swapping and fast-charging—are gaining traction. Infrastructure rollouts have revamped significantly, with start-ups and energy providers racing to build out networks that support the growing demand of commercial EV fleets. EV

This shift is evident in India’s quick-commerce sector. From daily essentials to meals, services today are built on the promise of timely delivery, and electric vehicles (EVs) are fast becoming the foundation of this new economy. Offering a greener, cost-efficient alternative to internal combustion engines, EVs are particularly suited for short-distance delivery routes.

Yet, as companies scale up their electric fleets, the question about the most efficient way to power them remains crucial. Is it fixed charging stations or battery swapping infrastructure? And the answer doesn’t lie in choosing the ‘better’ technology, but the one that best aligns with the operational needs of specific businesses.

Battery swapping offers a compelling value proposition; it enables delivery vehicles to return to the road within minutes simply by exchanging a depleted battery for a fully charged one at a swap station. Similarly, the used battery is then recharged and reused by someone else.

But the model comes with its complexities. Swapping stations typically require 30-40% more space than traditional chargers, which is a major constraint in dense urban environments. Moreover, maintaining a surplus battery inventory, roughly 1.5 times the number of EVs, is essential to prevent downtime, especially during peak hours. This requirement increases both capital and operational expenditure. Demand spikes can further create complications even after these investments are made.

While battery-swapping may appear as a quicker solution, fast-charging infrastructure offers unmatched practicality and is rapidly advancing through innovation. Several EV charging solution providers are investing in this model, installing charging stations across the country to support key quick commerce and logistics players and their growing rider base.

The current architecture leverages compact 6 kW chargers alongside EVs fitted with lightweight 2.3 kWh lithium-ion battery packs. Today, there are systems available that deliver 50 km of range with just a 20-minute charge, aligning with typical rest or reload duration during delivery shifts.

This model is not only space-efficient but also cost-effective. A single charger costs approximately ₹70,000, and energy loss during charging is minimal — just 5%, compared to 15-20% in battery swap. In a single day, one fast charger can support up to 20 riders. This means that with an investment of 10 chargers, a fleet of 60 vehicles can operate efficiently without the need for spare battery inventory.

Market research reinforces the operational advantage of fast-charging. In an independent pilot study involving 500 EVs, vehicles using fast-chargers completed an average of 92 deliveries per day, versus 78 deliveries for those using battery swaps. This 18% increase equates to an additional ₹1.2-1.5 lakh in annual revenue per vehicle.

From an investment perspective, ₹5 lakh spent on fast-charging infrastructure facilitates around 16,667 deliveries, which is significantly higher than the 10,000 deliveries using swapping facilities.

That said, battery-swapping is far from obsolete. Several companies continue to expand their swap networks rapidly. In 24-hour operations, where vehicles need minimal downtime, swapping may remain the preferred solution for now.

But for quick-commerce models such as dark stores, where delivery vehicles return to the base frequently and delivery partners get short breaks in between, fast charging emerges as a more practical alternative.

EV charging infrastructure cannot be governed by a one-size-fits-all approach. The decision between fast-charging and battery-swapping should be driven by fleet behaviour, operational cadence, and urban density.

With the quick-commerce segment expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% through 2030, and EVs already accounting for 35% of last-mile deliveries in metro cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, the need for efficient charging solutions is urgent and growing.

The question is no longer about which technology leads the race. It’s about selecting the right tool for the right job and building the ecosystem accordingly.

This article is authored by Sheetanshu Tyagi, CEO and co-founder, EMO Energy.