How finance drives eco-innovation in sustainable, green manufacturing

As climate change accelerates globally, countries are working hard to implement mitigative measures. With ambitious targets of producing 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2070, India has its task cut out. Here, green finance is crucial to achieving sustainability goals. While much progress has been made, more must be done to meet India’s overall climate commitments. Green finance(Pixabay)

While $6.6 trillion is expected from traditional sources, overall funding needs of $10.1 trillion have been identified, indicating the huge gap. Between financial year (FY) 2022-23 and FY 2024-25, the central government raised sovereign green bonds worth ₹57,697.398 crore. As for private sector engagement, it includes corporate investments like Reliance’s ₹6 lakh crore renewable energy complex. Despite the outlays, estimates indicate India’s yearly investments must cross ₹5.6 lakh crore to fulfil RE targets. Yet, meeting stiff green finance targets has varied challenges, including regulatory uncertainties, low private participation, greenwashing risks and the absence of any unified taxonomy.

Green finance is vital for India as it is among the top 10 nations impacted severely by climate change, notes the Climate Risk Index 2026. Since more than four-fifths of its people live in vulnerable regions prone to extreme heatwaves, erratic rainfall, recurring droughts and falling groundwater levels, these climate-related disasters lead to soaring food prices. In the past few years, the domestic green finance ecosystem has developed across banking, public finance and the capital market segments. Signs of a maturing green finance market are visible in the rise of green bond issues, sustainability-linked lending and disclosure frameworks, partly driven by regulatory nudges.

Government agencies such as IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency), PFC (Power Finance Corporation) and REC (Rural Electrification Corporation), among others, also contribute majorly to the renewable energy sector’s financing and investment needs. As per a Climate Policy Initiative report, ‘The Landscape of Green Finance in India’, domestic sources account for more than 80% of green financing, while 17% comes from international sources like FDI (foreign direct investment), ODA (Official Development Assistance) and OOF (Other Official Flows).

Sustainable manufacturing is also a pivotal part of India’s green policies. The NPACC (National Action Plan on Climate Change) has outlined a roadmap to spur sustainable industrial growth. For small businesses, ZED (Zero Effect Zero Defect) certification promotes efficiency while RECs (Renewable Energy Certificates) ensure green energy is more accessible. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices are also remoulding domestic manufacturing. Given the ESG norms, manufacturers are being nudged to choose clean energy sources while using resources more efficiently and curbing waste. Consequently, some of the nation’s biggest manufacturers are rejigging production processes to lower their CO₂ trail and attain carbon neutrality at the earliest.

Despite most manufacturers committing to lowering their carbon footprint, the path to carbon neutrality holds multiple obstacles. One of the biggest barriers remains the high upfront costs and the credit access crunch. For many manufacturers, the mandatory initial investment for sustainable technologies seems steep. The challenge is exacerbated by the struggle to access credit that many small and medium firms face when seeking finance for sustainable upgrades. Policymakers could consider customising select green financing schemes for situations distinct from the PLI (production-linked incentive) and other schemes.

Next come the innovation and technology gaps, as sustainable manufacturing is contingent on continuous research and innovation. For small or upcoming manufacturers, this exerts immense strain on resources. Where sustainable technologies are available, small manufacturers may lack trained human resources to manage them, impeding access. To surmount such hurdles, the government could facilitate democratised access to sustainable tools and technologies through tech-sharing platforms. Public-private partnerships could also drive research and innovation hubs, thereby promoting a level playing field in the transition towards circular manufacturing.

Complex supply chains pose another huge challenge for eco-friendly manufacturing. This is especially true because environmental compliance must be maintained across the entire supply value chain. Again, the authorities could institutionalise sustainability norms and handhold small companies in the early phases of implementation to address teething problems. Regulatory compliance is the other big barrier since evolving ESG norms can be tough to track for smaller manufacturers. Compliance is also challenging because it needs dedicated resources and expertise, as ad hoc adherence does not work. An industry-wide knowledge-sharing platform could be created to provide full support for smaller firms so that complex regulatory rules are negotiated easily.

On its part, the Government of India has been incentivising manufacturers through policy reforms such as goods and services tax (GST) 2.0. To encourage green growth, GST tax slabs have been lowered to 5% from 12% on renewable energy equipment, biodegradable plastics, electric vehicles and effluent treatment plants. The Centre believes this can push momentum for green manufacturing and the integration of sustainable practices across supply chains, while collaborations that scale technologies could boost the global competitiveness of domestic players. Keeping the transition towards the circular economy in mind, the central government had introduced the EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) policy. The EPR model holds manufacturers responsible for their products during the entire product life cycle, which includes the post-consumer stage. In short, the burden of managing specific end-of-life products is shifted from taxpayers and municipal authorities to entities that place the products in the market. The EPR system stimulates the creation of sustainable waste ecosystems, enhances recycling revenues and formalises informal workers. This can generate 3.3 million new jobs and build a green-skilled workforce.

Finally, one must commend the centre’s leadership for innovation in policymaking and financial measures. India’s role in the International Solar Alliance reflects a fine balancing act between innovative policy and finance. With more than $2 billion mobilised in concessional funding and establishing collaborative frameworks, the nation has dramatically scaled solar capacity, exceeding 70 GW as early as 2023. Institutional programmes like the National Solar Mission and FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) are other excellent examples of innovative green finance. It is no surprise then that India ranks among the world’s top three nations in renewable energy investment. But the best is yet to come.

This article is authored by Kashiish A Nenwani, director, Shivtek Spechemi Industries Ltd.