Tackle plastic pollution on all fronts

Managing plastic has become one of the most pressing environmental issues of our times. And the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, Beat Plastic Pollution, has reiterated this crisis. According to a 2024 report published in Nature, India is responsible for one-fifth of global plastic emissions. Clearly, as a nation we need to drive stronger action for plastic collection and disposal. But the fight against plastic is not one we can win alone. Plastic pollution

This fight is a shared responsibility one that demands the active participation of various stakeholders, including citizens, governments, and corporates. Corporate action – leading with purpose is key. The good news is that many are already doing so across industries, from FMCG to mining. Let’s evaluate how good their fight is and if others can join in.

Every time plastic waste is processed instead of being dumped or buried, greenhouse gases (GHGs) get reduced. Hyundai Motor India Foundation is redefining circular waste management with its flagship project, EcoGram, in Gurugram. The facility processes over 2,000 kg of wet waste and 5,000 kg of dry waste daily, converting organic matter into biogas and electricity and routing recyclables for reuse. Ecogram has made a measurable environmental impact through the reduction of landfill-generated GHGs by preventing over 1.44 lakh kg of CO₂ emissions since 2022. EcoGram is more than a facility; it’s a decentralised movement from waste to renewable energy. Through such innovation, even discarded plastic gets a second chance to fight for the planet.

The test of a corporate’s resolve to fight plastic pollution can be gauged from the strategy it follows to tackle the issue. Applying this yardstick, ITC stands out as a leader in sustainability. What sets it apart is the adoption of a multidimensional plastic management strategy and successfully integrating it with its business operations. For instance, the company has created sustainable packaging alternatives through a No Plastic, Better Plastic, and Less Plastic approach.

The company has been plastic neutral for four consecutive years. It’s Well-Being Out of Waste (WOW) programme has engaged 29 million citizens, 7.1 million schoolchildren and over 2,240 corporates. WOW has enabled sustainable livelihoods for over 17,900 waste collectors and fostered 150 social entrepreneurs. In 2024-25 alone, 61,700 tonnes of dry waste were collected from towns and cities across India.

What better platform than the Mahakumbh 2025 to spotlight plastic sustainability through messages as well as through actions? As part of its Maidaan Saaf campaign, Coca-Cola India produced and distributed 21,500 recycled PET jackets to sanitation workers, boatmen, and waste management volunteers. These jackets highlighted the transformative potential of recycled plastic, urging attendees to see value in waste. The company installed 1,000 changing rooms for women, built entirely from recycled multi-layered plastic. In addition, reverse vending machines (RVMs) were deployed at key locations such as railway stations and food courts in Prayagraj to further drive PET recycling.

In the rugged mining belt of Chitradurga, Karnataka, Vedanta Sesa Goa is rewriting the playbook on industrial sustainability. Its site has been certified Single-Use Plastic Free, thanks to a series of eco-conscious steps. Apart from reducing harmful plastic use across operations, the company has been adopting biodegradable packaging, deploying electric vehicles and reducing water consumption.

Another example of a corporate advancing the recycling agenda is UFlex. The company is driven by the purpose of transitioning to a circular plastics economy – 'keep plastic in the economy and out of the environment.' The company is innovating with recyclable mono-materials and compostable packaging, making it possible for brands to adopt sustainable packaging without burdening the planet.

It is not only in India that UFlex is fixing plastics but in other countries as well. The company operates recycling plants to process post-consumer PET bottles and mixed plastic waste in Poland, Mexico and Egypt apart from Delhi-NCR. Collectively, the company recycles nearly 30,000 MT of plastic waste annually with a goal of reaching 100,000 MT by expanding its global recycling infrastructure.

Vedanta is also driving a shift towards more sustainable practices in the display industry, aligning innovation with environmental responsibility. Through AvanStrate, it has introduced the Super Green SaiSei glass, an industry-first with at least 50% recycled content and 95% lower carbon emissions, setting a new benchmark in eco-conscious display glass manufacturing and helping its customers advance their own sustainability goals.

To sum up, for corporates wanting to contribute meaningfully and join the good fight, several key elements are essential. They must create a sustainability strategy that aligns closely with their respective businesses. Having specific and measurable sustainability goals is critical, along with nurturing scalable impact programmes that raise awareness and drive change. Equally important are initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support environmental restoration. It has to be an attack on plastic pollution at various fronts, and as more companies join the good fight, it will eventually have to turn into a winnable great fight! For the sake of our planet.

This article is authored by Ranganath Tannir, secretary general, Think Change Forum (TCF).