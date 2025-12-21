Unravelling India’s e-waste supply chain

India’s rapid technological growth has significantly increased electronic consumption, resulting in a surge in electronic waste (e-waste) generation. This working paper examines the complexities of India’s e-waste supply chain, focusing on key agents involved, such as collectors, dismantlers, refurbishers, and recyclers, with an emphasis on the dominant role of informal players. The analysis is grounded in field surveys conducted in Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were chosen for their high e-waste generation, industrial ecosystems, and green technology developments. The study highlights the environmental hazards of e-waste, including toxic material leakage, while underscoring its potential for resource recovery and contributions to a circular economy. Recycling e-waste can recover critical materials like copper and rare earth elements, aiding India’s clean energy transition and reducing dependency on new mining activities. e-waste (HT PHOTO)

This comprehensive analysis identifies supply chain challenges, proposes an incentive mechanism to improve e-waste management, and provides actionable policy recommendations to address inefficiencies. The study aims to create a more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive e-waste management framework for India by bridging the gap between informal and formal sectors.

This paper is authored by Amrita Goldar, Kartik Nair, Md Sarwar Ali, Ritika Verma, ICRIER, New Delhi.